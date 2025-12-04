Putin’s India visit comes amid US tariffs and oil sanctions—what’s at stake for New Delhi?
The visit comes at a time when India has been facing sustained pressure the US to cut crude purchases from Russia. The high-stakes visit also see India ramping up its defence purchases.
Russian President Vladimir Putin begins a two-day visit to India on 4 December for the annual India-Russia Summit—his first trip to New Delhi since the start of the Ukraine war. The visit comes at a particularly sensitive moment for India’s foreign policy and energy security.