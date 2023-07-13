Economy
PVs sole auto biz to beat pre-covid sales
Summary
- Wholesale dispatches of PVs, two-wheelers and three-wheelers rose 9.4%, 11.2% and 89%, respectively, in the June quarter
NEW DELHI : Production levels for all automotive segments except passenger vehicles (PVs) remained below their pre-pandemic record in the June quarter, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Wednesday.
