PVs sole auto biz to beat pre-covid sales

For two-wheelers, despite a gradual year-on-year recovery, June quarter sales at 4.14 million units were still lower than volumes seen in FY17. Despite a handsome 90% growth in the last three months of the fiscal year, three-wheeler volumes at 144,000 are still lower than the all-time highs seen in FY19 at 162,000 units in sales in Q1FY19. Commercial vehicle volumes, having come within touching distance of their pre-covid-19 record at 224,000 units in Q1 in FY23, are now further below their 230,000 peak volumes, led by a drag in LCV sales.

