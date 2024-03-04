Economy
Pvt investments need to gather more steam
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Rhik Kundu 5 min read 04 Mar 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Summary
- Private investments in fixed assets rose 6.4% in real terms in 2022-23 to ₹19.7 trillion at 2011-12 prices, after a 16.4% growth in 2021-22.
NEW DELHI : The growth in private investments in fixed assets cooled in 2022-23 after a rebound in the year before when it recovered from a pandemic-induced contraction, official data showed. Unless exports revive and wage growth fuels domestic consumption, private investments may not improve in the coming year either.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less