Pvt investments need to gather more steam

Private investments are taking place in select sectors such as renewable energy, pharma etc., but an across-the-board investment revival will take time, said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research (Fitch Group). “It is very difficult to put a timeframe for a structural revival of consumption demand. When the government scales up capital expenditure, its effect of crowding in private investment comes with a lag because investors will look for stability of demand. Consumption by people at the bottom of the pyramid becoming more robust can further boost corporate capacity utilisation. However, growth in real income of people at the bottom of the pyramid is either slow or is in the negative. Our analysis shows that a 1 percentage point rise in real growth of wages, which can come either from nominal wage increase or reduction in inflation, can lead to a 112 basis point increase in consumption demand," Pant said.