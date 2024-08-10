‘R&D support can deepen India’s share in global supply chains’
Summary
- India should strive to have both high-volume low value-added products that create jobs as well as high value-added products protected by IPR in its export basket to attain $1 trillion merchandise export target by 2030 as set by the government, he said.
New Delhi: Enabling measures for research and development can help deepen India’s participation in global manufacturing supply chain as the merchandise trade dominance of several economies is protected by intellectual property rights, PwC India chairperson Sanjeev Krishan said in an interview.