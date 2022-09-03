Q1 GDP, Fed posturing may put brakes on RBI rate hikes

“We are now revising our annual GDP growth for FY23 to 6.8%, a large part of which is a statistical adjustment with growth momentum likely to show an increasing momentum in the second half of the current fiscal year. The downward revision is mostly to do with our Q1GDP estimate that was at 15.7%," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist, State bank of India, adding that lower growth in Q1 could compound RBI’s rate decision at the next policy meeting.