India’s Q1 GDP growth may have slowed to 6.85%, shows Mint poll
Summary
- Should the projections come true, the GDP growth figure will be the lowest in five quarters. Economists have projected GDP growth in the range of 6.0-7.3% for the quarter.
India's economic growth may have slowed to 6.85% in April-June from 7.76% in the previous quarter, according to a median estimate from 25 economists polled by Mint. The slowdown is attributed to a lack of economic momentum during the general elections, muted government capital expenditure, and an uneven monsoon.