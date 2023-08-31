India Q1 GDP Growth Live Updates: India’s Q1 GDP growth likely to be at one-year high of 7.7%

1 min read . 09:38 AM IST

India Q1 GDP: The National Statistical Office (NSO) is set to release the GDP data for the first quarter FY24. Economists have projected the Indian economy to grow by 7.7% in the April-June quarter of FY24.