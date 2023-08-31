India Q1 GDP: The National Statistical Office (NSO) is set to release the GDP data for the first quarter FY24 today. According to economists, India’s GDP in the April-June quarter is likely to have accelerated to 7.7%, recording the fastest annual pace in a year, driven by the services sector and greater capital expenditure. Stay tuned to our India Q1 GDP Live blog for all the latest updates on India’s economic growth.
The US economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace in the April-June quarter, compared to the initial estimate of 2.4%, according to official revised estimates released on Wednesday, August 30. The US government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4% annual rate last quarter. Read here
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das-led rate-setting panel, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), projected India's real GDP growth for FY 2023-24 at 6.5% with Q1 growth rate at 8%.
According to economists who participated in a poll conducted by news agency Reuters, GDP growth is expected to beat the January-March quarter's 6.1% rate, with forecasts ranging from 5.6% to 9.1% range.
Economists see the country's economic growth at a four-quarter high with the GDP estimated in the range of 7.8-8.5% in Q1FY24, almost in sync with the projection by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at its latest bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC). Read here
The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the GDP data for the first quarter FY24 today, August 31.
