Q1 GDP preview: India Q1 GDP print may beat RBI MPC forecast2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 03:00 PM IST
India's Q1FY24 GDP growth likely to exceed projections, with estimates ranging from 7.8% to 8.5%.
The GDP figures for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) might exceed the projections set by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), supported by healthy government capital expenditure, improved investment activity and the low base of the same quarter last year. Experts point out that the statistical effect of a dip in trade deficit and the deflation method used to compute GDP may also boost the figures.