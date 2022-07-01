Q1 sees first sequential drop in capex plans in 6 quarters3 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2022, 06:15 AM IST
- Government and private companies announced capex projects worth ₹3.6 tn in the quarter
MUMBAI : Sharp monetary tightening and an uncertain global environment took a toll on India Inc.’s capital expenditure plans in the June quarter. Government and private companies announced capex projects worth ₹3.6 trillion during the quarter, the first sequential hit in six quarters (40%), according to fresh data from the project-tracking database of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).