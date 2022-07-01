Q1 sees first sequential drop in capex plans in 6 quarters

This dealt a setback to government and private sector projects. For both the central and state government sectors, the sequential decline in capex announcements was more than 80%. However, among proposals by private sector entities, Indian investments improved from ₹2.6 trillion to ₹3 trillion. The segment even reported 44% growth on year. This included a pumped storage project for green power in Maharashtra worth ₹60,000 crore by Adani Green Energy and Acme Cleantech’s Mangaluru hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing plant project worth ₹52,000 crore.