Q2 earnings review: Topline growth slows further, margins improve
Summary
- The September-quarter earnings season was a mixed bag with muted topline growth and zooming profits. The bottomline growth was thanks to ebbing cost pressures and recovering margins
The July-September earnings season ended on a mixed note with slowing expansion in revenue even as profit growth remained robust. AMint analysis of 3,559 BSE-listed companies showed that their combined bottomline had soared: aggregate net profit grew nearly 36% year-on-year (y-o-y), as compared with a 32% rise in the June quarter. On the flip side, topline growth has been slowing for five quarters, tapering off to low single digits in the September quarter.