Q2 earnings review: Topline growth slows further, margins improve

Abating pressures

The pain on the expenses front appears to be subsiding. The combined total expenses of the firms in the sample, as a per cent of revenues, dropped nearly 650 basis points (bps) in the last one year, while declining 73 bps since the June quarter. Total expenses had peaked to 77.3% of overall revenues in the September quarter of the previous fiscal year. A sharp deflation in raw material prices (for non-finance companies) has also helped as this expense head slid from a high of 41% of revenues in the June quarter of 2022-23 to 37.4% now.