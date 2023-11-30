Q2 GDP: Brokerages and experts say growth to exceed 7 percent
India's Q2 GDP growth data is expected to surpass RBI's estimates for the second time in a row, with most analysts expecting a growth rate of 7 percent or above.
All eyes are set on India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth data for the September quarter of FY24 (Q2FY24) which will be announced later on Thursday (November 30). Most experts believe that the Q2 GDP growth data will likely surpass RBI's estimates for the second time in a row in the current fiscal.