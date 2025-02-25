Economy
Q3 earnings: Profit growth holds, but cracks are showing
Summary
- Favourable input costs and employee cost management have propped up profits despite sluggish revenue growth. But without a demand revival, the momentum may not hold.
A persistent slowdown in revenue growth was evident in the December quarter (Q3FY25) earnings, reflecting subdued demand even as profit growth accelerated, a Mint analysis of 3,577 BSE-listed companies showed.
