India's GDP growth to ease in Q3 & Q4; Capex to remain tepid in run up to general elections: ICRA's Aditi Nayar
ICRA's chief economist expects that India's GDP growth will moderate to six per cent in Q3FY24 dragged by lower output of kharif crops and slowdown in the industrial sector. The economy will likely ease in Q4FY24 as well, according to Nayar.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the October-December quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) will be released on Thursday, February 29, amidst an actively disinflationary monetary policy stance by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - aimed at supporting economic growth.