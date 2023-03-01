Q3 growth elements look less flattering due to base revision: CEA

New Delhi: Growth numbers for private consumption and manufacturing in the December quarter look less impressive because of the revision in data print for preceding financial years, which has inflated base period data and depressed the growth rate for 2022-23, according to chief economic advisor in the finance ministry Anantha Nageswaran.

Nageswaran, in a statement issued on Wednesday, argued that comparing past data, which have now gone through three or four revisions, with the 'advance estimate' for the current financial year and concluding that economic recovery has become shallower is not a fair comparison.

Data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday had revised quarterly estimates of previous years along with the second quarter estimates for FY23. GDP figures for FY22 has been revised to 9.1% from 8.7%.

Nageswaran said the data revision has made a 6% growth rate in private final consumption expenditure (in constant prices) come down to 2% in the December quarter of FY23.

"Even though one is comparing consumption to consumption, one is comparing the cumulative base effect of the first revision to 2021-22, the second revision to 2020-21 and the third revision to 2019-20, all of which now inflate the base period data and depress the growth rate for 2022-23," the chief economic advisor said.

"So, really one is comparing apples to oranges. When one set of data is revised to take into account underlying data revisions, larger samples, etc., and the other is not, it is not a like-for-like comparison," Nageswaran argued.

Similarly, gross value added (GVA) in manufacturing would have grown by 5.1% year-on-year in FY23 based on second advanced estimates without revised data. "However, it will grow by 0.6% year-on-year in this period after revision. That is a revision of 4.5 percentage points," he said. The logic is the same as explained in the case of private final consumption expenditure, he said.

"To reiterate, when one is comparing a data point that has gone through three or four revisions and another which is still called ‘advanced estimate’, one is not comparing apples to apples but apples to oranges," Nageswaran said.

"The argument that the recovery has become shallower does not make sense since one is not making a fair comparison," he said. Use of revised benchmark estimates and additional data from various sources lead to revision in GDP figures.