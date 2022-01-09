Q3 may be skewed despite  festive  push

Trideep Bhattacharya, chief investment officer, equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said while overall earnings will reflect robust revenues, there will be a divergence between commodity-users and commodity-related earners. “We think revenue growth will certainly reflect improving economic conditions, while on the earnings front, we expect high commodity-related inflation impact on a year-on-year basis. However, corporates are also likely to see a bit of improvement on margins on a sequential basis. Among triggers and headwinds, a strong festive season and improvement in credit growth are positives, the headwinds include a transient slowdown in rural India and high commodity prices," he said.

