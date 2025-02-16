The unofficial ‘state of the economy’ report, brought to you by India Inc
Summary
- In the third quarter, FMCG, auto and consumer durables companies have reported good rural demand. Nonetheless, the microfinance sector is under stress and faces rising delinquencies. What’s happening? We have some answers.
New Delhi: Whatever you can say about India, the opposite is also true, an exasperated Cambridge economist once quipped. On the macroeconomic front, while the country’s waning GDP growth and sputtering mass consumption are eliciting a lot of hand-wringing, not a week goes by without Gurugram or Mumbai reporting such an unreal real estate deal that it puts even the French Riviera to shame.
Small cars are struggling to sell, but many premium sports utility vehicles (SUVs) have waiting periods stretching on for almost a year. Biscuit packs priced at ₹10 are being deemed expensive in some pockets, but demand for deluxe artisanal chocolates is insatiable. And so on.
For a nation as vast and diverse as India, government-issued statistics often fail to capture the economic zeitgeist and undercurrents powering the world’s fifth-largest economy. Which is why the quarterly results of corporate India can offer a better glimpse into vital economic trends and prevalent consumer behaviours.
With the bulk of the Q3 results season behind us, here’s corporate India’s unofficial State of the Economy report.