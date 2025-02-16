The unofficial ‘state of the economy’ report, brought to you by India Inc

“In terms of activation...there are multiple flywheels in India. There is one India which is digital, which is quick commerce, which is e-commerce, which is ordering on the app. There is a considerable part of India which depends on heart activation (physical touch points) and rural and village fares. We have not forgotten that India, because that India is at the core of our consumption," Nestle India’s chairman and MD Suresh Narayanan said at its post-earnings analyst meeting.