Q4FY22 GDP growth to decelerate for third consecutive quarter

We are projecting GDP growth for FY22 at 8.5% and Q4 FY22 at 2.7%. We however believe the GDP projection for Q4 FY22 is clouded by significant uncertainties. For example, even a 1% downward revision in Q1 GDP estimates of FY22 from 20.3%, all other things remaining unchanged could push Q4 GDP growth to 3.8%, the report noted.