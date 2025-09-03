Employment at unincorporated enterprises down 2% on quarter in April-June

New Delhi: Data from India's first ever quarterly bulletin for unincorporated sector enterprises (QBUSE) on Wednesday showed an approximately 2% sequential fall in employment at such enterprises during April-June.

Advertisement

This quarterly edition of the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) showed that the total number of employees at such enterprises fell to 128.6 million in April-June, compared with 131.3 million in the previous quarter, the statistics ministry said in a statement.

The total number of such enterprises rose to 79.4 million in April-June from 78.5 million in the previous quarter. A 3.6% rise in trade sector enterprises and 3.1% expansion in the services sector drove the overall increase, while the manufacturing sector contracted by about 4.7%, the statement said.

"The fluctuation in employment estimates during April–June 2025 is mainly linked to reduction in the number of establishments engaging hired workers and a moderate performance of the unincorporated manufacturing sector in the quarter that witnessed the share of employment of the manufacturing sector falling by more than 2 percentage points in comparison to the previous quarter," the ministry said.

Advertisement

The unincorporated non-agricultural sector is a key driver of India’s economy, generating large-scale employment and contributing significantly to the country's economic output. It provides essential livelihood opportunities, fosters small-scale entrepreneurship, and supports local supply chains across rural and urban areas.

The government conducted the first ASUSE in FY22 from April 2021 to March 2022, followed by two annual surveys in October 2022 to September 2023, and October 2023 to September 2024.

The share of working owners jumped about two percentage points from 58.29% in January-March to 60.18% in April-June, the government statement said adding that this indicated a shift towards self-employment and entrepreneurial activities.

"The shift was particularly evident in manufacturing, where the share of hired workers saw the steepest decline, accompanied by the highest increase in working owners, signalling a strong move towards owner-driven enterprises," said the statistics ministry.

Advertisement

The rural workforce increased from 59.7 million to 62.5 million over the quarter, indicating the rising role of unincorporated enterprises in rural economic activity, it said.