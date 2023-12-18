Economy
QCI may regulate private certification agencies to protect Brand India
Summary
- The idea is to ensure accountability, so that only deserving businesses get the ISO certificate
NEW DELHI : The Quality Council of India (QCI) is set to come out with regulations that will make it compulsory for private certification agencies to register themselves with accreditation bodies.
