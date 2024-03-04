Economy
QCI to conduct random sampling of Bharat rice, atta and pulses
Summary
- The subsidized food grains, meant for the poor, are supplied to states under the National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes.
New Delhi: Subsidized rice, wheat-flour and pulses that account for a substantial portion of government spending will be checked randomly for quality and quantity to ensure there is no diversion or adulteration, a senior official said.
