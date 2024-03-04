QCI to conduct random sampling of Bharat rice, atta and pulses

Since an objective assessment of Bharat products is already in place through the quality control division of the food and public distribution department, the QCI may supplement this with a subjective assessment of quality as perceived by consumers. The food department clarified that this scheme is valid only till June. Therefore, long-term planning, inventory management etc. may be taken as a part of a separate study that could be assigned by the agencies directly. For now, QCI may restrict itself with price, quality and whether the quantity lifted is reaching the end-consumer," the official shared.