‘QCO for cotton bales to boost exports’4 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:02 AM IST
- Amid signs of a sharp slowdown in textile exports, Shah said export orders have picked up in the fourth quarter and easing cotton prices will boost manufacturing
NEW DELHI : The government is looking at bringing a new Quality Control Order (QCO) on items such as cotton bales and viscose yarn to boost exports and curb imports of sub-standard products, textile secretary Rachna Shah said. Amid signs of a sharp slowdown in textile exports, Shah said export orders have picked up in the fourth quarter and easing cotton prices will boost manufacturing. Edited excerpts:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×