‘QCO for cotton bales to boost exports’

The PM MITRA scheme is a major intervention that the textile ministry is shepherding. It will seek to bring in that kind of scale and size that we are looking at in the textile sector. Because of that necessary due diligence in terms of ensuring as and when the parks are announced and they can take off in the right way. We are in the process of evaluating the proposals from the states. And we have sort additional information from the states and we are in the process of putting it together. Creating the park is one part but you have to be able to attract the right investment. So all of that work is presently on. MITRA park is also a scheme where the states and the centre would work very closely together as there would be a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with participation of the union government and the state government. PM Gati Shakti is also being used to access the locations feasible for a textile park.