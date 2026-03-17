NEW DELHI: Consumers will soon be able to check whether a shop is compliant with weights and measures or pricing norms by simply scanning a QR code at the outlet.
Shoppers stop and scan: How a simple QR code will help fight overcharging at retail outlets
SummaryThe Centre is making QR code-based digital certification mandatory for all retail shops, empowering consumers to verify compliance with pricing and measurement norms via smartphone.
NEW DELHI: Consumers will soon be able to check whether a shop is compliant with weights and measures or pricing norms by simply scanning a QR code at the outlet.
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