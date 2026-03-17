Shoppers stop and scan: How a simple QR code will help fight overcharging at retail outlets

NEW DELHI: Consumers will soon be able to check whether a shop is compliant with weights and measures or pricing norms by simply scanning a QR code at the outlet.
NEW DELHI: Consumers will soon be able to check whether a shop is compliant with weights and measures or pricing norms by simply scanning a QR code at the outlet.
The Centre is preparing to make quick-response code (QR)-based digital certification of retail shops in the country mandatory to help protect consumers and push towards formalization of the retail sector, according to two government officials aware of the development.
The Centre is preparing to make quick-response code (QR)-based digital certification of retail shops in the country mandatory to help protect consumers and push towards formalization of the retail sector, according to two government officials aware of the development.
The plan is part of a push to strengthen enforcement of legal metrology rules for weights and measures and ensure that businesses comply with standards through a foolproof verification mechanism. The tamper-proof QR codes must be prominently displayed by all retail shops.
Customers should be able to scan the codes using a smartphone to check whether an establishment has been certified for its weighing and measuring instruments and complies with the rules.
The plan comes in the backdrop of the government’s focus on targeting violations related to weights and measures, packaged commodity declarations and pricing practices in retail trade. The Centre stepped in following consumer complaints about inaccurate measurements, faulty weighing instruments and overcharging.
It is expected to be rolled out over the next few months as part of the government’s e-MAP (Electronic Mapping of Assets/Establishments Portal) system—a GIS-based tool to track and monitor projects. It will cover retail businesses ranging from footwear and clothing stores to grocery shops, restaurants, food outlets and other commercial establishments.
A centralized digital registry of verified businesses will be created to enable regulators to track inspections and compliance more effectively.
“Most business establishments display physical certificates pasted or hung at their outlets. These can sometimes be altered by changing the validity period, creating scope for misuse and misleading consumers,” one of the two government officials said, requesting anonymity.
Reliable verification
Consumers do not have an easy mechanism to verify whether such certificates are genuine. The new system of tamper-proof QR codes will create greater transparency and provide a more reliable verification mechanism, the official said.
India’s retail sector is highly fragmented, with more than 15 million retailers. The Retailers Association of India, a not-for-profit organization, represents over 600,000 outlets—both online and offline.
“The e-MAP platform has been designed to digitally map business establishments and record inspection details carried out by legal metrology officers. Once a shop passes inspection, it will receive a tamper-proof QR code certificate that cannot be altered or duplicated, ensuring the authenticity of the verification,” the first government official said.
The retail sector contributes over 10% to the country’s GDP and about 8% to employment, making it a key driver of domestic consumption, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, a body registered under the commerce ministry.
In February, the Reserve Bank of India revised its GDP growth forecast for FY26 to 7.4% from an earlier estimate of 7.3%, citing strong domestic demand, resilient consumption and improving investment activity.
Abhash Kumar, an assistant professor of economics at Delhi University, said digital compliance tools could also help advance the government’s broader formalization agenda. According to the government, the vast majority of non-farm business establishments operate in the unincorporated or informal sector, making regulatory monitoring and consumer verification challenging.
“With nearly 7.34 crore (73.4 million) non-farm establishments operating across the country, most of them in the unincorporated sector, digital verification systems can improve traceability and accountability while gradually bringing more businesses into the formal regulatory framework,” Kumar said.
Queries emailed to a consumer affairs ministry spokesperson on Monday remained unanswered at publishing time.
Enabling consumers
“The QR code-based system will help keep substandard products out of the market, as any business establishment selling such goods can be easily traced and acted against through regular inspections,” the second government official said, asking not to be identified. “The mechanism will also enable consumers to verify whether an outlet is genuine, especially in cases where shops operate using the name of well-known brands.”
On scanning the QR code, consumers will be able to confirm that the establishment has undergone official inspection and that its products, pricing practices, weighing instruments and measurement procedures meet government norms, the second official added.
Consumer rights activists said the system could strengthen consumer protection in everyday retail transactions.
“Consumers often have no practical way of verifying whether a shop is compliant with legal metrology standards. A QR code-based verification mechanism can improve transparency and act as a deterrent against malpractices such as short-weighing or misleading pricing,” said Ashim Sanyal, chief executive officer and secretary of Consumer VOICE (Voluntary Organisation in Interest of Consumer Education), a New Delhi-based consumer rights advocacy organization.