NEW DELHI : Foreign ministers from the four member nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, discussed the war in Ukraine, the threat of terrorism and the evolving security situation in the Indo-Pacific in New Delhi on Friday. “We continued to discuss our responses to the conflict in Ukraine and the immense human suffering it is causing and concurred that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," a joint press statement released by the US, Japan, India and Australia read.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, immediately after the Ukraine invasion, was seen to threaten the use of nuclear weapons when he ordered his country’s nuclear forces to be placed on high alert.

In the latest Quad meeting, a year since Russia’s invasion, the talks turned to how the war in Ukraine would end. “We underscored the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter. We emphasized that the rules-based international order must respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, transparency and peaceful resolution of disputes," the joint statement said.

The four members have maintained divergent positions on the conflict. While the US, Japan and Australia have squarely condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, India has avoided criticizing Russia while calling for diplomacy to end the war.

Cooperation on terrorism was a key focus of the latest meeting. They resolved to continue efforts to list perpetrators of terrorism through mechanisms like the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee. Working with other partners, India was able to list Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy chief Abdur Rehman Makki as a terrorist through the 1267 Committee. Taking a swipe at China, the Quad’s top diplomats expressed concern at efforts to politicize the terror listing process. Beijing, which has close ties with Pakistan, repeatedly blocked the listing of terrorists. The foreign ministers also announced the formation of a Quad working group on counter-terrorism, “which will explore cooperation among the members, and with Indo-Pacific partners, to counter new and emerging forms of terrorism, radicalization to violence and violent extremism." The group will meet for the first time in the US in 2023 and look to cooperate with other regional partners. Over recent years, the Quad has made efforts to pivot away from its earlier image as a military alliance toward a multi-issue grouping focused on delivering public goods for the wider region. The grouping, for example, will look to improve maritime domain awareness and security in the region by building capacity in regional countries through technical assistance and sharing of information.

“We express serious concern at the militarization of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia, and efforts to disrupt other countries’ offshore resource exploitation activities," said the four ministers, expressing veiled criticism of China’s maritime activities in the region.

The Quad has been seen by some as a counterweight to China’s growing military power. It has also faced criticism from Beijing, which has accused the group of seeking to contain China’s rise.