Quad sharpens focus on terror threat, Ukraine3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 01:05 AM IST
- In the latest Quad meeting, a year since Russia’s invasion, the talks turned to how the war in Ukraine would end.
NEW DELHI : Foreign ministers from the four member nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, discussed the war in Ukraine, the threat of terrorism and the evolving security situation in the Indo-Pacific in New Delhi on Friday. “We continued to discuss our responses to the conflict in Ukraine and the immense human suffering it is causing and concurred that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," a joint press statement released by the US, Japan, India and Australia read.
