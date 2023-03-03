Quad sharpens focus on terror threat, Ukraine

Cooperation on terrorism was a key focus of the latest meeting. They resolved to continue efforts to list perpetrators of terrorism through mechanisms like the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee. Working with other partners, India was able to list Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy chief Abdur Rehman Makki as a terrorist through the 1267 Committee. Taking a swipe at China, the Quad’s top diplomats expressed concern at efforts to politicize the terror listing process. Beijing, which has close ties with Pakistan, repeatedly blocked the listing of terrorists. The foreign ministers also announced the formation of a Quad working group on counter-terrorism, “which will explore cooperation among the members, and with Indo-Pacific partners, to counter new and emerging forms of terrorism, radicalization to violence and violent extremism." The group will meet for the first time in the US in 2023 and look to cooperate with other regional partners. Over recent years, the Quad has made efforts to pivot away from its earlier image as a military alliance toward a multi-issue grouping focused on delivering public goods for the wider region. The grouping, for example, will look to improve maritime domain awareness and security in the region by building capacity in regional countries through technical assistance and sharing of information.