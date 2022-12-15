Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / Govt considering quality control order for silk: Goyal

Govt considering quality control order for silk: Goyal

1 min read . 09:56 PM ISTRavi Dutta Mishra
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

  • Quality control on silk is being considered to curb substandard quality of silk coming into India, the minister said

VARANASI :The government is planning to come out with a quality control order (QCO) on Silk to curb substandard quality of Silk making way into the country, commerce minister Piyush Goyal told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday. 

Goyal was responding to a question regarding low quality silk coming from China that has been having a detrimental impact on the local textile industry.

"Quality control on Silk is being considered to curb substandard quality of silk coming into India," the minister said following the textile advisory board meeting.

The government said that the Ministry of Textiles will  contribute an equal  share  of  15  crores with Trade and Industry  over  a  period  of three  cotton  seasons starting from  2022-23  to 2024-25.

TEXPROCIL, an  apex  body  to  promote  exports  of  Indian  Cotton  textile  products, will enter into  an  MoU for Traceability,  Certification  and  Branding  of “KASTURI  Cotton  India", the government added.

"The  textile advisory group (TAG)  for  cotton  constituted  on  25th  May  2022  has  now  started  showing  positive output.  Looking  at  its  success,  TAG  will be constituted in man made fiber MMF too," Goyal added.

Both factory data as well as trade data has indicated stress in the sector due to fall in demand from the western market. However, the government is signing FTAs with western countries that could help duty free access for Indian textile products. 

Exports have witnessed a sharp decline during the quarter ended September as India's exports of readymade garments fell to a 28-month low of $988.7 million in October, while cotton yarn exports dropped by 46% to $719 million in October.  

