Govt considering quality control order for silk: Goyal

Govt considering quality control order for silk: Goyal1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
- Quality control on silk is being considered to curb substandard quality of silk coming into India, the minister said
VARANASI :The government is planning to come out with a quality control order (QCO) on Silk to curb substandard quality of Silk making way into the country, commerce minister Piyush Goyal told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.
Goyal was responding to a question regarding low quality silk coming from China that has been having a detrimental impact on the local textile industry.
"Quality control on Silk is being considered to curb substandard quality of silk coming into India," the minister said following the textile advisory board meeting.
The government said that the Ministry of Textiles will contribute an equal share of ₹15 crores with Trade and Industry over a period of three cotton seasons starting from 2022-23 to 2024-25.
TEXPROCIL, an apex body to promote exports of Indian Cotton textile products, will enter into an MoU for Traceability, Certification and Branding of “KASTURI Cotton India", the government added.
"The textile advisory group (TAG) for cotton constituted on 25th May 2022 has now started showing positive output. Looking at its success, TAG will be constituted in man made fiber MMF too," Goyal added.
Both factory data as well as trade data has indicated stress in the sector due to fall in demand from the western market. However, the government is signing FTAs with western countries that could help duty free access for Indian textile products.
Exports have witnessed a sharp decline during the quarter ended September as India's exports of readymade garments fell to a 28-month low of $988.7 million in October, while cotton yarn exports dropped by 46% to $719 million in October.