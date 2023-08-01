Quantitative easing has cost hundreds of billions of dollars

The second rule, therefore, should be to resort to QE only when all other options have been genuinely exhausted. Even after interest rates fall to zero and cannot be cut further, central banks can be clear about their intention to keep interest rates low for a long time—a promise which may be reinforced by QE, but is hardly dependent on it. Governments can cut taxes or raise spending as a stimulus, as they did on a vast scale during the pandemic. Crucially, they can fund that fiscal stimulus by issuing long-term debt, which unlike the reserves created by qe will not strain budgets if rates rise. Bond-buying should stay in the emergency arsenal, just in case. But in future central banks should be less trigger-happy.