Quick edit: Quotas for everyone?

India is headed for a grand debate on its reservation policy. Calls for a caste census have arisen from political parties that rely heavily on Other Backward Class (OBC) support, likewise, for the lifting of a 50% judicial cap on the allotment of seats by quota. While Scheduled Caste and Tribe groups have government jobs and education seats reserved roughly in the ratio of their share in our overall headcount, OBCs are thought to have less. In solidarity with OBCs asking for more, the opposition Congress party has adopted “Jitni abaadi, utna haq" as a poll slogan. “As the population, so one’s right" appears to refer to a classic old model of affirmative action, one that aims to eventually have every group represented in proportion to its demographic slice everywhere, from classrooms to court benches. The idea is to make all occupations reflect national diversity at every level, assuring everyone a psychological stake. Singapore follows a version of this. In India, our idealist project of softening identities has floundered; if anything, they seem to have hardened in the foundries of identity politics. It may well be time for all-inclusive deliberations on a review of our quota system.

