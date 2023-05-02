As the US Federal Reserve prepares to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday, its fight against inflation seems to have got many worried that it may have gone on too long. Earlier, billionaire Elon Musk warned of a “severe recession" if interest rates are raised more. His tweet on this was in response to one by former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, who also spoke of a slowdown setting in if the Fed continued on its current path. Monetary policy works with a lag, and recent US bank failures have evoked anxiety over a worse fallout of tighter money. “It’s not like just the canary in the coal mine (SVB) died, one of the staunchest miners (Credit Suisse) died too & the cemetery is filling up fast!" Musk tweeted. The Fed, however, has made quelling inflation a priority and may opt to raise its policy rate by another quarter-percentage-point. While America’s price flare-up eased to 5% in March from a four-decade high of 9.1% last June, inflation remains well above its 2% aim. The Fed may not want to stay its hand until it’s sure that the job is done, a call complicated by odd signals from the US job market. With financial stability on a knife’s edge, as some fear, it’s between a rock and a hard place.