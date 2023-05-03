Quick edit: Services on a roll

The outperformance of India’s services sector is growing wider. Wednesday’s release of the S&P Global India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) put it at a 13-year high of 62 in April, up sharply from 57.8 in March. A reading above 50 denotes expansion in activity. This also marks 21 straight months of the index holding above 50, marking its longest stretch of expansion since August 2011. The sector’s strengthening performance bodes well for India’s economy, as about 60% of our output is from services. Its recovery from covid was slow, but now that it has gained momentum, it has brightened the prospects for our economy to make better distributed gains. Note that the PMI for manufacturing released earlier this week also showed an upward march to a four-month high of 57.2 last month. Though not as spectacular, that reading is also encouraging. To be sure, these positive signals from the manufacturing PMI survey haven’t quite found reflection in other economic data, such as core sector performance. Also, employment isn’t growing as well as policymakers would like. There are many pain points that need to be addressed for which policy action may be needed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}