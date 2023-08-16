Race to Control Electric-Vehicle Supply Chains Leads to Africa
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 Aug 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Summary
- To bypass China, Western companies are investing in facilities to process battery metals in countries such as Tanzania, Mauritius and South Africa
Pressure to create supply chains for electric-vehicle batteries that bypass China is prompting Western miners to do something they have long avoided: process their metals in Africa.
