Race to Control Electric-Vehicle Supply Chains Leads to Africa

Despite growing interest from investors, huge challenges remain for companies that want to do business in Africa. Countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea and Namibia have sought to carve out a bigger slice of mining companies’ revenue for themselves in a new wave of resource nationalism. Zimbabwe, for example, banned the export of raw lithium in December, effectively forcing foreign companies to process it there. And often, Chinese competitors still have the upper hand because they are more established on the ground given their bigger appetite for risk.