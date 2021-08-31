US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole conclave address last week was being watched closely for hints of when America’s central bank would start tapering its asset purchases of about $120 billion per month, a point that would signal a gear-shift in its ultra-easy-money policy and possibly shake up global capital flows. Powell, however, was non-committal on when the taper would begin. He said the Fed could do so later this year if the US job recovery continues.

