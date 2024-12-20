Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan recalled having an amicable relationship with the government during his tenure as RBI governor — irrespective of the party in power. The former top official also recalled a conversation with then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley where he was given the green signal to “clean up” the system after bad loans “tumbled out” during an asset quality review in 2015.

“In my time we had plenty of cooperation with the government. Though I was an outsider…we talked…the Finance Minister and I on every major policy issue — whether the Finance Minister was from the Congress or the Finance Minister from the BJP — and we reached agreement. The issue was never policy,” he told The Print during the interaction.