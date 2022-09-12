Raghuram Rajan finds loopholes in Centre's PLI scheme by using iPhone's example

According to Rajan, the PLI scheme has also not helped in boosting exports much. Citing data, the economist wrote, "In the last third of 2019 (before PLI was introduced and before Covid), exports were $1.6 billion and imports $4.4 billion for a net deficit of $2.8 billion. In the last third of 2021 (after PLI was introduced), exports were $2.7 billion and imports $5.2 billion for a net deficit of $2.4 billion". Exports have gone up substantially, but they were already trending up before PLI, Rajan pointed out.