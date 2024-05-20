Raghuram Rajan's concern: ‘Will Indians become rich before India grows old?’— ex-RBI governor on demographic dividend
Raghuram Rajan recently asked a thought-provoking question: Will the demographic dividend lead to a rich India, or will the country face the burden of an ageing population? He says India's performance on the global scale seems good compared to rich countries.
