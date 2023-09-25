Railroads to Receive $1.4 Billion for Fixes and Upgrades
SummaryFederal grants are meant to improve safety and expand capacity in passenger and freight networks.
Dozens of aging U.S. rail bridges and tracks have been chosen to receive $1.4 billion in federal grants for repairs and upgrades, with businesses and rail commuters expected to benefit from these funds as early as next year.
