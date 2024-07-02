Wheels, brakes and axles: Vande Bharat's parts makers may get a PLI horsepower
Summary
- To further bolster the 'Make in India' push in the key infrastructure sectors, the government is planning a PLI scheme specifically tailored for manufacturing import substitution rail components such as wheels, brakes, and transmission systems for Linke Hofmann Busch and Vande Bharat train sets.
New Delhi: To bolster the ‘Make in India’ push in railways, the Centre may announce a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in the upcoming Union budget for manufacturing components such as wheels, brakes, and transmission systems for Vande Bharat and Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) train sets, among other parts, two persons aware of the development said.