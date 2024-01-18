Railways may get more elbow room to spend in year ahead

Higher revenues and bigger handouts are expected to help Indian Railways fare better in the year ahead, two people aware of the matter said.

For the first time in four years, the Union budget may peg Indian Railways’ FY25 operating ratio below 98%, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. An operating ratio of 98 means to earn ₹100, the Railways must spend ₹98. A fall in operating ratio means the transporter has more money left for capital expenditure, and vice versa.

After falling to 97.45% in FY21, the railways’ operating ratio rose to 107.39%, 98.22% and 98.45% in FY22, FY23 and FY24 (budget estimates), respectively. One culprit was its high pensions burden.

However, its quick return to normalcy after covid and a pickup in both freight and passenger revenues may give enough room to the national transporter to raise its internal revenue generation in FY25, pushing down the operating ratio. Also, there is an expectation that the gross budgetary support will again stay above 90% of the total allocation, helping bring the operating ratio closer to the FY21 level of 97.45%, one of the persons quoted above said.

A query sent to the railway ministry remained unanswered till press time.

The railways hopes to fully pay for its own expenses in the long run. In an interview with Mint earlier, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that currently, the pension bill of ₹51,000 crore, salary and wage costs of ₹1 trillion, energy costs of ₹40,000 crore, and maintenance and spare costs of ₹8,000 crore are met from its own internal revenue. And from March 2024, the railways would see a surge in cargo traffic as seven to eight major bottlenecks in freight movement have been removed.

The minister’s confidence has also sparked optimism at North Block, which feels that after two pandemic years that curbed mobility and crimped revenues, the railways has registered a smart recovery from FY23 onwards and is expected to clock record freight and passenger traffic in FY25.

The railway budget may peg a double-digit growth in its traffic revenue for FY25.

In FY24, the railways’ traffic revenue is estimated to be ₹2,64,600 crore, comprising 99.8% of the total revenue and a growth of 9% over the previous year. About 68% of the traffic revenue is estimated to come from freight services ( ₹1,79,500 crore), and another 26% from passenger services ( ₹70,000 crore).

“The target for the operating ratio for FY24 is around 98.45%. With a marked improvement in revenue and check on subsidies and other non-essential expenditures during the year, the operating ratio is expected to fall further in FY24 at the revised estimate stage. This would also set the stage for the railways to now move towards a 95% operating ratio in FY26 and even stronger in subsequent years," said a former member of the Railway Board, requesting anonymity.

In the pandemic year FY21, the railways got a special central loan of around ₹80,000 crore to make up for the covid-related resource gap, which helped it keep its operating ratio in check. However, this was unavailable in FY22, which worsened the ratio to 107.39%, much higher than the targeted 96.15%. With increased capex, the operating ratio for FY23 remained high at 96.98%.

Though the operating ratio for FY24 too stayed high over steep pension provisioning of around ₹70,000 crore, this provisioning itself would provide some relief to the railways on spending its internal revenues in FY25.

Besides, the railways’ gross budgetary capex support is expected to rise over 25% to about ₹3 trillion in the next fiscal year, while the national transporter is also hoping to increase its freight earnings to 4.5-5 million tonnes per day next year from just about 4 mt per day now and earn over ₹2 trillion.

Normalcy in travel and expected growth in passenger revenues are also expected to help bring down the operating ratio in FY25.

In FY21, passenger train services were stopped to slow the pandemic’s spread, leading to revenue from freight and passenger traffic falling 16% and 75%, respectively, from the budget estimates. In FY22, too, passenger revenue fell 27%, but freight earnings rose 5% over budget estimates. Still, the operating ratio improved in FY21 to 97% from 98.4% in the previous year, largely on account of a growth in freight earnings and additional central fund support. Also, the transporter cut its cost, ending several subsidized rail services.

The FY25 rail budget is expected to take measures to augment resources while curbing non-essential expenditure. The 100% electrification of the broad-gauge line is expected to be completed in FY24, which could reduce the railways’ fuel bill by almost ₹10,000 crore annually. Also, the focus will be on increasing the share of non-fare revenue sources in the railways’ total revenue. This could be done through increased asset monetization, especially on the yet-to-be-operational dedicated freight corridor and the sale and commercialization of railway land at key destinations.