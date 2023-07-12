Economy
Railways plans ₹1 tn signal system recast
SummaryFully electronic system to slash maintenance, avert tampering
NEW DELHI : Signalling systems along India’s sprawling rail network will turn fully electronic over the next six years as part of a ₹1 trillion plan to avert the kind of errors that led to the Balasore rail tragedy in June, two people aware of the plans said.
