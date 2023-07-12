Railways plans 1 tn signal system recast

The railway ministry is currently drawing up a list of vendors to supply the necessary equipment for the new system, which will reduce the need for frequent maintenance and prevent tampering. Japan’s signal system manufacturer Kyosan has already been approved as a vendor, and the first set of orders may go to this company; however, given the scale of work, more vendors are being identified. Tenders for the signalling overhaul would be floated after more vendors are approved, and the actual work may kick off over the next few months, the people said.

