Railways to offer its infrastructure for skill development programmes

An MoU was signed between the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on 14.07.2015, for making available spare capacity of Railway infrastructure to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, for starting Skill Training Centres for youth, particularly in rural and remote areas. As per MoU, the role of Ministry of Railways was to make available spare capacity of Railway infrastructure to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, for starting Skill Training Centres, not for providing Technical manpower for organizing skill development programmes.