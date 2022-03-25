Railways to offer its infrastructure for skill development programmes

In an attempt to promote skill development among workforce across the country, Indian Railways has thrown open its facilities to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, for starting raining Centres for youth, particularly in rural and remote areas.
In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Railways would lease on no cost basis it’s infrastructure identified by ministry of skill development for skill training programmes for the duration and the time period as may be agreed upon.
Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship through Directorate General of Training and National Skill Development Corporation would develop skill development programmes for candidates, who will be identified by various means like advertisement/publicity and finally selected by the authorized representatives of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
An MoU was signed between the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on 14.07.2015, for making available spare capacity of Railway infrastructure to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, for starting Skill Training Centres for youth, particularly in rural and remote areas. As per MoU, the role of Ministry of Railways was to make available spare capacity of Railway infrastructure to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, for starting Skill Training Centres, not for providing Technical manpower for organizing skill development programmes.
Indian Railways would contribute in skill development including making available shareable infrastructure available at certain way side stations, training centers, schools, institutes which are not operationally required and which can be made available to Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and its representatives.
Ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship would primarily discharge its responsibilities through the Directorate General of Training and National Skill Development Corporation that has been set up by the Government of India to promote and provide funding for skill development by catalyzing creation of large number of quality vocational institutions.