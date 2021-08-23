Railway assets, including certain station, passenger train operations, Konkan and Hill railways, dedicated freight corridor and railway stadiums, will be monetised over four years till FY25 to raise over ₹1.52 lakh crore. This proposal was laid down in the National Monetisation Plan (NMP) unveiled on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The ₹6 lakh crore asset monetisation plan encompasses, 400 railway stations, 90 private passenger trains, one 1,400-km-long railway track, 265 railway owned goods-sheds, 741 km of Konkan Railway, four Hill railways covering 244 km route, dedicated freight corridor (DFC) spanning 637 km, 15 railway stadiums and selected railway colonies, will be monetised. This plan will be executed in phases till FY25.

Of this, assets worth ₹17,810 crore would be monetised during the current fiscal, ₹57,222 crore in the next financial year, ₹44,907 crore in 2023-24 and ₹32,557 crore in 2024-25.

"The Indicative Monetisation Value is estimated at ₹1,52,496 crore over the NMP period FY2022-25," the NMP document said.

The assets listed under the monetisation plan includes Indian Railways' ambitious projects like passenger train operations by private sector players and dedicated freight corridor. The former project is expected to raise ₹21,642 crore, whereas the latter will yield ₹20,178 crore.

The lion's share of monetisation value, as much as ₹76,250 crore, is expected to come from development of 400 railways stations. Stations in key locations, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Amritsar, Tirupati, Dehradun, Gwalior, Sabarmati, Nellore and Puducherry, have been selected for this purpose.

The NMP document stated that Indian Railway assets are typically centrally located in prime locations having high commercial potential due to the presence of such assets in key urban centres or strategic significance. This commercial potential remains largely underutilised and is expected to whet investor appetite, it added.

The central government is looking to monetise state assets worth ₹6 lakh crore over the next four years under the National Monetisation Pipeline announced in Union Budget earlier this year. The proceeds are meant to be used to boost infrastructure spending and spur economic growth.

